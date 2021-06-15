'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dead at 65 after hit-and-run accident

Lisa Banes was known best for roles in 'Gone Girl' and 'Cocktail'/ Photo: File

American actor Lisa Banes has passed away at the age of 65 after a hit-and-run incident.

The news of her demise was confirmed to Entertainment Tonight by her rep, who issued a statement on Monday.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing,” the statement began.

"She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives,” it added.

Banes was known best for roles in Gone Girl and Cocktail.

The actor was rushed to the hospital in New York City on June 4 after she was struck in a hit-and-run.

She was en route to a dinner party near Lincoln Center before meeting her wife when an individual on a red and black motorcycle “with no plate” struck her at 6:30pm, reported The New York Post.

The driver ran a red light and continued north bound when Banes had the right of way when she was run over in a crosswalk at West 64th and Amsterdam Ave.