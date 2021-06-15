Princess Diana's brother reacts to BBC report about Martin Bashir

BBC on Monday said it has found no evidence journalist Martin Bashir was rehired by the organization to cover up the circumstances around his interview with Princess Diana.

The BBC's inquiry report said, "Had those involved in his hiring known all they do now he would have never been reappointed.

Reacting to the BBC report, Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer tweeted, "It won't end with this, I promise".

Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, was killed in a road accident in 1997.



