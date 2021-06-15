 
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Vin Diesel sheds light on bond with Paul Walker, daughter Meadow Walker

It was no secret that Vin Diesel’s bond with late actor Paul Walker was unmatched.

Even after Paul’s death Vin continued to honour his bond with his late Fast & Furious costar through the latter’s daughter Meadow Walker.

Speaking with Extra, Vin touched upon his relationship with his goddaughter Meadow saying that she "takes good care of me."

"She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," he said. 

"To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."

"I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie," he added.

Speaking about his relationship with Paul, the star said: "The whole point of the Fast & Furious saga is the idea that brotherhood can be created by bond and not necessarily blood."

