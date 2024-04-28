Prince William relying on ‘love of father's life' as Family cancer looms

Prince William is reportedly replying on step-mother, Queen Camilla, amid the Royal Family cancer crisis.



The Prince of Wales, who is currently helping wife Kate Middleton through chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis, shares his pain with Her Majesty, who is also helping King Charles through cancer.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK Magazine: "Recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the Crown while the King and the Princess recover. Their teams will be working more closely to coordinate diaries and cover the engagements that has been planned, and Camilla and William are bound to have been in much closer regular contact."

"As an adolescent, William took his time to accept Camilla as 'the other woman' in his father's life. His feelings towards her were complicated, having witnessed his mother’s unhappiness in marriage. But maturity brought with it the realisation that Camilla makes his father extremely happy… and the Prince knows now that she is the love of his life,” she adds.

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.