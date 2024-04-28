Meghan Markle reminded ‘less is more' with new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle will seemingly have to work hard on persistent success for her new lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has launched American Riviera Orchard this year, will try ‘stealth’ techniques to win people over.

PR expert Ronn Torossian, the Founder and Chairman of 5WPR, exclusively told The Mirror: "I believe she will continue using this approach when introducing her next few product lines—she’s proven a handful of times that the ‘less is more’ approach works for her. What we’ve yet to see from her is how she can maintain consumer interest from a longevity standpoint."

He added: "This method makes sense when you take into consideration who Meghan Markle is as a person, and how she’s approached American Riviera Orchard as a brand.

"Markle has been particular with who she publicly associates herself with, so the caliber of influencers she chose to send product to aligns with the image she continues to try to uphold. And to only send to 50 individuals plays into the greater marketing approach she’s built around American Riviera Orchard—a message of exclusivity and scarcity, the expert continued.

"There continues to be very little information around what exactly will be offered through Markle’s product line, heightening consumer intrigue and interest."