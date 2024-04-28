Kate Middleton getting through ‘difficult time' with King Charles

Kate Middleton and King Charles mutual suffering amid cancer has brought the duo closer.



The two Royal Family members, who are privately getting treated for the illness, have seen tough times together ever-since the start of the year.

Royal expert Russell Myers writes for Mirror: “For the time being, Kate will remain off-duty, focussing on her recovery in private, however, the close bond she has built with King Charles over the years will continue to be a source of support to the Princess of Wales, as the House of Windsor continues to navigate a seriously trying time.”

“The deep bond between the Princess of Wales and King Charles will see them through this difficult time,” he added.

“The royals have been through some tumultuous times in recent years but none will be as personally testing as this,” continues the expert.

He notes: “Hospital admissions, test results and a dreaded cancer diagnosis for not one, but two, senior members of The Firm represents a truly unprecedented situation. But in the darkest of times it is, one hopes, the support and comfort of your loved ones that sees you through.”