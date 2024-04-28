Adam Scott reflects on ‘Park and Recreations’ legacy: ‘It’s Still Happening

Adam Scott reflected on that one Parks and Recreations joke that goes beyond the series, to this day.



Speaking to People magazine, the star who played Ben Wyatt recalled his time on the 2009 sitcom and his character’s obsession with Calzone.

While the comedian has often acknowledged the popularity of ‘stupid’ yet ‘hilarious’ gag, he revealed that fans, to this day, approach him about it after the show ended years ago.

"[It's] ridiculous that calzones are following me around”, he said.

And although “there's nothing wrong with a calzone”, the 51-year-old quipped "Calzones are a thing that I feel almost like calzones are going to be on my gravestone or something”.

The joke not only became a cultural reference for the show’s fanbase but also a personal experience for Adam as he admitted of receiving free Calzones at restaurants.

“Every time a calzone gets sent to me in a restaurant or anything, I text Mike [Schur] and I'm like, 'Just so you know, this thing is still happening’”, he added crediting the show’s co-creator for the frequent references.