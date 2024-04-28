Meghan Markle don't want ‘dysfunctional' label amid Royal rift

Meghan Markle is terrified of her family being called ‘dysfunctional’ amid distance from the Royals.



The Duchess of Sussex, left the UK back in 2020, wants husband Prince Harry to resolve rift with relatives across the pond.

Royal expert Tom Quinn exclusively told the Mirror: "She is also really worried that her children will have no real relationship of any kind with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis – Meghan loves the idea of having a big happy family and hates it when people describe her childhood and her family as dysfunctional. She’s terrified history is going to repeat itself."

He added: "A friend of the couple – one of Meghan’s few aristocratic friends from her time in the UK - told me Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the UK and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK as working royals."