 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber spend fun-filled weekend with friends in Mexico

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber -who are BFFs, recently flew to Cabo for a girl’s trip where they enjoyed dreamy moments together.

The supermodels were spotted having fun at Cabo San Lucas in Mexico over the weekend. They had girl time at a beach.

The duo spent most of their time lounging and taking photos. Their room, which had a lavish private pool, was right on the beach, according to a media outlet.

During their trip, the renowned showbiz stars had a lots of fun, running onto the sand and enjoying the beach.

25-year-old Reality star Kendall and her pal Hailey, 24, reportedly headed to mexico on Saturday (June 12) before returning to Los Angeles on Monday, June 14.

The reportedly chartered a yacht and sailed around the bay, looking very happy and relaxed.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner both have been sharing photos of their getaway on Instagram. The girls were seen heading to dinners, sunbathing, enjoying Kendall’s newly launched tequila brand 818 and much more.

More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein can be transferred to Los Angeles, judge rules

Harvey Weinstein can be transferred to Los Angeles, judge rules
Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while opening up about her relationship with kids

Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while opening up about her relationship with kids
Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow: Check out all trailers

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow: Check out all trailers
Meera says her family receiving death threats

Meera says her family receiving death threats

Vin Diesel sheds light on bond with Paul Walker, daughter Meadow Walker

Vin Diesel sheds light on bond with Paul Walker, daughter Meadow Walker
Spotify strikes exclusive deal with 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

Spotify strikes exclusive deal with 'Call Her Daddy' podcast
Britney Spears will not be present in person for next court battle for conservatorship

Britney Spears will not be present in person for next court battle for conservatorship
Why Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen remained largely absent from media, acting

Why Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen remained largely absent from media, acting

Alex Rodriguez, Katie Holmes romance rumours put to rest

Alex Rodriguez, Katie Holmes romance rumours put to rest
Imran Abbas prays for Dr Yasmin Rashid's recovery from cancer

Imran Abbas prays for Dr Yasmin Rashid's recovery from cancer

Lisa Banes, 'Gone Girl' actress, dies in road accident

Lisa Banes, 'Gone Girl' actress, dies in road accident

Chrissy Teigen gets daughter Luna's 'messy, imperfect' drawing tattooed

Chrissy Teigen gets daughter Luna's 'messy, imperfect' drawing tattooed

Latest

view all