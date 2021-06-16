Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber spend fun-filled weekend with friends in Mexico

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber -who are BFFs, recently flew to Cabo for a girl’s trip where they enjoyed dreamy moments together.

The supermodels were spotted having fun at Cabo San Lucas in Mexico over the weekend. They had girl time at a beach.

The duo spent most of their time lounging and taking photos. Their room, which had a lavish private pool, was right on the beach, according to a media outlet.



During their trip, the renowned showbiz stars had a lots of fun, running onto the sand and enjoying the beach.

25-year-old Reality star Kendall and her pal Hailey, 24, reportedly headed to mexico on Saturday (June 12) before returning to Los Angeles on Monday, June 14.

The reportedly chartered a yacht and sailed around the bay, looking very happy and relaxed.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner both have been sharing photos of their getaway on Instagram. The girls were seen heading to dinners, sunbathing, enjoying Kendall’s newly launched tequila brand 818 and much more.