 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's number of active coronavirus cases less than 40,000 for first time since March 24

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Men wearing face masks on their chins cross a street in Karachi as Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions amid a sharp drop in infections. Photo: Reuters

  • Pakistan reports coronavirus positivity rate of 2.46% Wednesday morning.
  • Number of active cases drops to less than 40,000 for first time since March 24.
  • National Command and Operation Centre says 1,038 new COVID-19 cases detected in last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Another 46 people died from coronavirus in Pakistan on Wednesday, data by the National Command and Operation Centre showed.

The rate of positive cases in the last 24 hours was 2.46%, while the number of active cases dropped to less than 40,000.

According to the latest statistics by the NCOC, 42,113 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,038 people tested positive for the infection.

According to the official portal, the positivity rate currently stands at 2.46%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has come down to less than 40,000 for the first time since March 24. On March 24, the number of active cases was 37,985.

The total number of deaths from the virus so far has been 21,828 and the total number of cases has reached 944,065, while 882,332 people have recovered from the virus so far.

A day earlier, for the first time since February 15, Pakistan had reported less than 1,000 cases in a day.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 35,039 tests were conducted across the country out of which 838 people tested positive for the virus, thus putting the coronavirus positivity ratio at 2.39%. 

A province-wise breakdown shows that 13,427 coronavirus cases are active in Punjab, 13,992 in Sindh, 8,519 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,188 in Balochistan, 4,170 in Islamabad, 492 in Azad Kashmir, and 325 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

COVID-19: Pakistan reports less than 1,000 cases for first time since Feb 15

More From Health:

PTI's Maleeka Bokhari injured in NA brawl

PTI's Maleeka Bokhari injured in NA brawl
Finance Bill 2021-22 suggests granting sweeping powers to FBR for arrests

Finance Bill 2021-22 suggests granting sweeping powers to FBR for arrests
Salman Afzaal’s family in Canada thanks PM Imran Khan, Pakistan govt for support

Salman Afzaal’s family in Canada thanks PM Imran Khan, Pakistan govt for support
COVID-19: Logistics, coordination challenges disrupt vaccine supply in Pakistan

COVID-19: Logistics, coordination challenges disrupt vaccine supply in Pakistan
A fifth of asymptomatic Covid patients develop long Covid: study

A fifth of asymptomatic Covid patients develop long Covid: study
Orphaned Asiatic bear cubs given shelter near Pakistan-India border

Orphaned Asiatic bear cubs given shelter near Pakistan-India border
NCOC to consider reopening cinemas by month's end: Fawad Chaudhry

NCOC to consider reopening cinemas by month's end: Fawad Chaudhry
COAS instructs army to maintain ‘high standards of preparedness’ along LoC, Pak-Afghan border

COAS instructs army to maintain ‘high standards of preparedness’ along LoC, Pak-Afghan border
Govt, Opposition lawmakers almost come to blows during Shahbaz Sharif's NA speech

Govt, Opposition lawmakers almost come to blows during Shahbaz Sharif's NA speech
FIA summons Shahbaz Sharif in sugar scandal probe

FIA summons Shahbaz Sharif in sugar scandal probe
Clashes erupt between police, protesters as anti-encroachment drive at Karachi's Aladin Park begins

Clashes erupt between police, protesters as anti-encroachment drive at Karachi's Aladin Park begins
COVID-19 vaccine shortage hits Punjab cities, Karachi

COVID-19 vaccine shortage hits Punjab cities, Karachi

Latest

view all