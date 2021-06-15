 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Web Desk

COVID-19: Pakistan reports less than 1,000 cases for first time since Feb 15

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Three men can be seen on a motorcycle, all wearing face masks. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: For the first time since February 15, Pakistan has reported less than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed. 

In the last 24 hours, a total of 35,039 tests were conducted across the country out of which 838 people tested positive for the virus, thus putting the coronavirus positivity ratio at 2.39%. 

Meanwhile, 59 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the NCOC stated, adding that a total of 2,611 coronavirus patients from across the country are in critical condition.

In the last 24 hours, 1,576 patients recovered from the virus. 

A province-wise breakdown shows that 344,196 coronavirus cases have so far been reported in Punjab, 328,663 in Sindh, 136,205 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 26,275 in Balochistan, 82,170 in Islamabad, 19,791 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,727 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Source. COVID.gov.pk

At present, there are 40,929 active coronavirus cases in the country. So far, 943,027 tested positive for the virus out of which 880,316 have recovered. The country has reported a total of 21,782 death since the pandemic broke out.

In terms of vaccination, the NCOC said that 20,412 people were fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours, while so far, 3,006,048 people have been fully vaccinated in the country since the vaccination drive began this year.

In the last 24 hours, as per the NCOC, 368,825 people were partially vaccinated, while a total of 5,902,003 have so far been partially vaccinated in the country. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan requests to procure 5 mn doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Pakistan requests to procure 5 mn doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine
Govt to introduce subsidy for the poor to buy essential items next month: PM Imran Khan

Govt to introduce subsidy for the poor to buy essential items next month: PM Imran Khan
UAE to ease travel restrictions for Pakistanis starting July 7

UAE to ease travel restrictions for Pakistanis starting July 7
Khursheed Shah, son released on two-day parole to attend funeral: family

Khursheed Shah, son released on two-day parole to attend funeral: family
FIA arrests former NICL CEO in illegal recruitment case

FIA arrests former NICL CEO in illegal recruitment case
Karachi man dies after being bitten by dog, says Dr Seemin Jamali

Karachi man dies after being bitten by dog, says Dr Seemin Jamali
PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting tomorrow
PM Imran Khan tasks spokespersons to create awareness about budget 2021-22

PM Imran Khan tasks spokespersons to create awareness about budget 2021-22
Watch: PM appreciates Islamabad traffic cop for performing duty despite being injured

Watch: PM appreciates Islamabad traffic cop for performing duty despite being injured
Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED explosion

Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED explosion
No free burgers? Lahore police detain 19 restaurant employees

No free burgers? Lahore police detain 19 restaurant employees
KP govt allows businesses to remain open for six days a week

KP govt allows businesses to remain open for six days a week

Latest

view all