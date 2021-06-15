COVID-19: Pakistan reports less than 1,000 cases for first time since Feb 15

Three men can be seen on a motorcycle, all wearing face masks. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: For the first time since February 15, Pakistan has reported less than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 35,039 tests were conducted across the country out of which 838 people tested positive for the virus, thus putting the coronavirus positivity ratio at 2.39%.

Meanwhile, 59 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the NCOC stated, adding that a total of 2,611 coronavirus patients from across the country are in critical condition.

In the last 24 hours, 1,576 patients recovered from the virus.

A province-wise breakdown shows that 344,196 coronavirus cases have so far been reported in Punjab, 328,663 in Sindh, 136,205 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 26,275 in Balochistan, 82,170 in Islamabad, 19,791 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,727 in Gilgit-Baltistan.



Source. COVID.gov.pk

At present, there are 40,929 active coronavirus cases in the country. So far, 943,027 tested positive for the virus out of which 880,316 have recovered. The country has reported a total of 21,782 death since the pandemic broke out.



In terms of vaccination, the NCOC said that 20,412 people were fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours, while so far, 3,006,048 people have been fully vaccinated in the country since the vaccination drive began this year.

In the last 24 hours, as per the NCOC, 368,825 people were partially vaccinated, while a total of 5,902,003 have so far been partially vaccinated in the country.