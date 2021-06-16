Six PML-N, PTI lawmakers banned from National Assembly

Seven lawmakers found violating rules of National Assembly.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser discusses NA ruckus with PM Imran Khan.

"These members are required not to enter into the precincts of the Parliament House till further orders," reads a order from NA Speakers.

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday imposed a ban on seven lawmakers from entering the Parliament House whose conduct was “grossly disorderly” during the speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.



Three members from the ruling PTI and four opposition members have been found to have “violated” the rules despite the “repeated direction” of the speaker.

“Therefore, I order for withdrawal of aforesaid Members from the precincts of the National Assembly immediately. These members are required not to enter into the precincts of the Parliament House till further orders,” the statement released by the Speaker stated.





The lawmakers who are barred from the assembly include Ali Gohar Khan (PML-N), Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N), Sheikh Rohale Asghar (PML-N) Faheem Khan (PTI), Abdul Majeed Khan (PTI), Ali Nawaz Awan (PTI) and Syed Agha Rafiullah (PPP).

The action was taken after a meeting of Asad Qaiser with Prime Minister Imran Khan during which the NA situation was discussed.

What happened in NA?

The NA proceedings witnessed humiliating scenes when the ministers and parliamentarians were seen creating a ruckus, using filthy language, whistling, and attacking each other with budget books during the speech of the Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on the federal budget.

During the uproar, one of the members from the treasury benches threw a book towards Shehbaz, which fell on the dais in front of him. The members from two sides came close to a physical brawl in front of the NA Speaker’s chair, but he could do nothing except for making requests and suspending proceedings time and again.

The security staff of the NA also made a protective circle around the Opposition leader and pushed back the government members, who were trying to move towards him.

The Opposition members also encircled Shehbaz Sharif to prevent him from any attack.

In the meantime, one of the security staffers, Asif Kiani, was slightly injured when a book hit him close to his eye.

The members from two sides were also seen hitting each other with books and using abusive language while some government members were seen standing on their seats, raising slogans, and throwing books.

A video showing Ali Nawaz Awan of the PTI abusing an opponent also went viral on social media. However, the PTI member said it was Shaikh Rohail Asghar of the PMLN who abused him first.

Speaker takes notice

Speaker Asad Qaisar also took notice of the hooliganism in the National Assembly.

“The non-parliamentary attitude adopted by members from the government and the opposition benches and objectionable language used by them is condemnable and disappointing,” the speaker said.

He said following an investigation, the members who used objectionable language would not be allowed to enter the House on Wednesday.