Dwayne Johnson opens up about running for president

While it is no secret that Dwayne Johnson is widely loved, it turns out that many more want him to run for president.

A recent poll unveiled that 46 percent would graciously support the Jumanji star if he ever ran for the US presidential elections.

Speaking to People about this, the actor was humbled to even be supported for the major role.

"I love our country to my core and I'm endlessly grateful for the opportunities I've had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors," he said.

"In a lot of ways, I'm indebted to our great country for it."

The actor stresses that he is "not a politician nor did I ever have political passions, and quite frankly I'm not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians."

"But when 46 percent of Americans say they're in favor of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn."