AJK govt objects to 'interference' by Centre in budget 2021-22

PML N-led AJK govt fails to present budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

AJK cabinet objects to interference by federal govt.

This year is the last budget of AJK's current PML-N-led government of PM Raja Farooq Haider

MIRPUR: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet reportedly did not approve the presentation of budget 2021-22 due to interference by the federal government, Geo News reported Thursday.



The budget for Azad Jammu and Kashmir was not presented for fiscal year 2021-22 by the PML-N government Wednesday.

The scheduled budget session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was discontinued without any reason provided during the session.

Punjab budget 2021-22: How will the government spend its money?



The assembly met in the state metropolis on Wednesday with Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir in the chair.

Earlier, the AJK cabinet, which met in the state capital Wednesday afternoon with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair, could not give formal approval to the budget summary for onward moving to the floor of the House.



The federation gave Rs5 billion from our budget to the Minister for Kashmir Affairs, PM Haider said, adding that this amount will be distributed among PTI candidates in the elections.



He said billions of rupees are being squandered by stopping projects approved in the last budget.

He objected to a fixed tax on a mega energy project, calling it "a robbery" of AJK's rights.

Budget 2021-22: Realistic or over-optimistic?

This year is the last budget of the incumbent PML-N-led AJK government of PM Haider. It is completing its current five-year constitutional term on July 24. The next government will be formed after the general elections on July 25.



With additional input from APP