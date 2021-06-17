 
Can't connect right now! retry
business
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
ABAfzal Butt

AJK govt objects to 'interference' by Centre in budget 2021-22

By
ABAfzal Butt

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

  • PML N-led AJK govt fails to present budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
  • AJK cabinet objects to interference by federal govt.
  • This year is the last budget of AJK's current PML-N-led government of PM Raja Farooq Haider

MIRPUR: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet reportedly did not approve the presentation of budget 2021-22 due to interference by the federal government, Geo News reported Thursday.

The budget for Azad Jammu and Kashmir was not presented for fiscal year 2021-22 by the PML-N government Wednesday.

The scheduled budget session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was discontinued without any reason provided during the session.

Punjab budget 2021-22: How will the government spend its money?

The assembly met in the state metropolis on Wednesday with Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir in the chair.

Earlier, the AJK cabinet, which met in the state capital Wednesday afternoon with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair, could not give formal approval to the budget summary for onward moving to the floor of the House.

The federation gave Rs5 billion from our budget to the Minister for Kashmir Affairs, PM Haider said, adding that this amount will be distributed among PTI candidates in the elections.

He said billions of rupees are being squandered by stopping projects approved in the last budget.

He objected to a fixed tax on a mega energy project, calling it "a robbery" of AJK's rights.

Budget 2021-22: Realistic or over-optimistic?

This year is the last budget of the incumbent PML-N-led AJK government of PM Haider. It is completing its current five-year constitutional term on July 24. The next government will be formed after the general elections on July 25.

With additional input from APP

More From Business:

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin rules out possibility of Pakistan's exit from IMF programme

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin rules out possibility of Pakistan's exit from IMF programme
Karachi University's assistant professor sent to jail for harassing female colleague online

Karachi University's assistant professor sent to jail for harassing female colleague online
Aimal Wali says ANP approached to form new Opposition alliance

Aimal Wali says ANP approached to form new Opposition alliance
Strong winds, heavy rains likely to hit Karachi today

Strong winds, heavy rains likely to hit Karachi today
PM Imran calls Council of Common Interests meeting today

PM Imran calls Council of Common Interests meeting today
Akram Cheema left 'bloodied' after sanitiser bottle lobbed at him by PML-N lawmaker: Shafqat Mehmood

Akram Cheema left 'bloodied' after sanitiser bottle lobbed at him by PML-N lawmaker: Shafqat Mehmood
Humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi's statue put up at Quetta's Edhi Chowk

Humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi's statue put up at Quetta's Edhi Chowk
Shahbaz again fails to deliver speech in NA as MNAs continue rowdy behaviour

Shahbaz again fails to deliver speech in NA as MNAs continue rowdy behaviour
Qureshi to depart tomorrow for three-day trip to Turkey

Qureshi to depart tomorrow for three-day trip to Turkey
No sacred cows: PM Imran Khan directs police to take action against anyone disobeying law

No sacred cows: PM Imran Khan directs police to take action against anyone disobeying law
A2 students allowed provisional admission in engineering varsities: education ministry

A2 students allowed provisional admission in engineering varsities: education ministry
India may be contemplating further illegal measures in occupied Kashmir: Qureshi to UN, UNSC

India may be contemplating further illegal measures in occupied Kashmir: Qureshi to UN, UNSC

Latest

view all