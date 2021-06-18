 
Friday Jun 18 2021
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner very close to Travis Scott as they get back together: source

Web Desk

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner very close to Travis Scott as they get back together: source

Former flames Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to have taken on a new energy as the rekindle their romance.

A source told People that after the Kylie Cosmetics founder flew to New York to support the Out West rapper at the Parson’s Benefit, there seems to be “a different energy” between the two, one that is bringing them close to each other. 

"Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now," the insider says. 

"Kylie and Travis are very close again. Kylie flew to NYC to support him. It's just great to see them back together."

"They never put any pressure on their relationship," the source adds. 

"The focus was always on being the best co-parents. They still keep separated homes in L.A. because this is what works for them."

The two had reignited romance rumours after they were spotted getting affectionate with each other at the event.

It was reported that the former couple “held hands” and posed for photos together.

"Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together," said the source, who added that "they were holding hands."

