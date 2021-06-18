 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 18 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Bilawal pushes for court trial of cases involving assault on journalists

By
OCOur Correspondent

Friday Jun 18, 2021

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

  • PPP chairperson chairs meeting of NA Human Rights Committee. 
  • Discusses recent attacks on journalists and Protection of Journalists and Media Bill.
  • Says he still does not know the outcome of a number of cases of attacks on journalists.

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that cases of assault on journalists across the country should be heard in court. He said this while chairing a meeting of the Human Rights Committee of the National Assembly on Thursday.

He also said he would write a letter to Director General Inter-Services Intelligence on various points raised in the Human Rights Committee regarding concerns of journalists and the recent incidents of attacks on the community.

“As the chairman of the Human Rights Committee, I will write a letter to DG ISI on the points raised in the committee meeting. The content of the letter will be between me and chief sahib,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal presided over a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights in Parliament and discussed the recent attacks on journalists and the Protection of Journalists and Media Bill.

Related items

Journalists Asma Shirazi, Hamid Mir, Absar Alam, Munizae Jahangir, Asad Toor and Ehtesham Khan attended the meeting at the invitation of the chairperson of the committee.

Addressing the meeting, Bilawal said those who shot Absar Alam remained unidentified. He said that he still does not know the outcome of a number of cases of attacks on journalists.

He said he agreed with the minister for human rights that a sub-committee should be formed on the Journalist Protection Bill.

Bilawal said that if the bill was passed without the review of the Opposition, they would reject it.

The PPP chairman said that there are many points in the Sindh Journalist Protection Bill which were not in the bill before the National Assembly. “Like the Aziz Memon case, other cases of assault on journalists across the country should be heard in court,” he said.

He said that a sub-committee of the Standing Committee on Human Rights should be formed on the Journalist Protection Bill.

He also invited a PTI member to head the sub committee so that the bill could be reviewed soon.

More From Pakistan:

Budget and budget session illegal; indicators of economic growth false: Bilawal

Budget and budget session illegal; indicators of economic growth false: Bilawal

India against peace deal in Afghanistan, says NATO report

India against peace deal in Afghanistan, says NATO report
After new LNG taxes in budget 2021, CNG price expected to jack up to Rs9/kg in Pakistan

After new LNG taxes in budget 2021, CNG price expected to jack up to Rs9/kg in Pakistan
CTD Balochistan eliminates four terrorists

CTD Balochistan eliminates four terrorists
Final decision regarding use of EVMs in elections will be taken by ECP: Alvi

Final decision regarding use of EVMs in elections will be taken by ECP: Alvi
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 1.9%, lowest so far this year

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 1.9%, lowest so far this year
Pakistan demands India take stricter measures for nuclear safety

Pakistan demands India take stricter measures for nuclear safety
Govt allows students to take MDCAT test before Inter level exams

Govt allows students to take MDCAT test before Inter level exams
Terrorists attack Pakistan Army troops near Turbat; one soldier martyred

Terrorists attack Pakistan Army troops near Turbat; one soldier martyred
Lahore TikToker involved in scamming Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Düzyatan arrested

Lahore TikToker involved in scamming Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Düzyatan arrested
PTI member from Karachi Sardar Abdul Aziz jumps ship to join PPP

PTI member from Karachi Sardar Abdul Aziz jumps ship to join PPP
Opposition decides to withdraw no-confidence motion against deputy speaker

Opposition decides to withdraw no-confidence motion against deputy speaker

Latest

view all