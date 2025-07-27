 
Geo News

PM Shehbaz, KP CM Gandapur condemn deadly attack on protesters in Tirah Valley

CM Gandapur summons jirga in Peshawar to hear tribal concerns

By
Nadia Saboohi
|

July 27, 2025

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — PPI/Online/File
  • PM vows to eradicate terrorism in all forms.
  • Rs10 million each for those martyred.
  • Divisional jirgas to begin next week.

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday strongly condemned the firing incident on protesters by terrorists in the Bagh Maidan area of Tirah Valley, which claimed many lives of innocent civilians.

In a statement, the prime minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives, saying that such cowardly acts by terrorists cannot weaken the nation’s resolve.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide immediate medical aid to the injured and reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

Separately, KP CM Gandapur also expressed sorrow and sympathy with the families of those martyred and injured in the incident. In a statement, he said the provincial government fully stands with the victims and their families.

To address the situation, the chief minister said he has summoned a jirga of tribal elders and public representatives in Peshawar, aimed at listening to the concerns and emotions of the local population.

He stressed that law and order must be maintained by the district administration and related institutions.

Gandapur announced a compensation package of Rs10 million for each of those martyred and Rs2.5 million for the injured. He said the KP government was committed to promoting sustainable peace, public safety, and mutual respect across all communities.

The chief minister added that an all-parties conference (APC) had already discussed such incidents seriously and formulated relevant proposals. He also announced that a series of jirgas with elders will begin at the divisional level next week, to be followed by sessions at the provincial level.

