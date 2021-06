Billie Eilish wants fans to ‘break up’ with their partners through her album

Singer songwriter Billie Eilish recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her desire to help fans break up with their controlling partners after listening to her album.

The singer got candid about her feelings during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

There she began by explaining her intentions and was quoted saying, “I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it. And I hope they don’t get taken advantage of.”