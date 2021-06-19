Kim Kardashian sheds more light on her split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after six-years of marriage, has shared new details about her divorce from the rapper.

During her appearance at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians roundtable reunion special on Thursday, the 40-year-old star shed light on what went wrong with Kanye to end their years-long union.



To a question about her split with the Grammy Award-wining rapper, Kim responded as saying: “I honestly don’t think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part.”

The mom-of-four then revealed the reason that made her take such a big step, saying: "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”



Kanye West, who shares four children with his ex Kim, seemingly have moved on. The rapper was spotted on a French getaway for his 44th birthday with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, sparking romance rumours with the Bradley Copper's ex.

