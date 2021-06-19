 
Saturday Jun 19 2021
Kim Kardashian sheds more light on her split from Kanye West

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after six-years of marriage, has shared new details about her divorce from the rapper.

During her appearance at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians roundtable reunion special on Thursday, the 40-year-old star shed light on what went wrong with Kanye to end their years-long union.

To a question about her split with the Grammy Award-wining rapper, Kim responded as saying: “I honestly don’t think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part.” 

The mom-of-four then revealed the reason that made her take such a big step, saying: "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

Kanye West, who shares four children with his ex Kim, seemingly have moved on. The rapper was spotted on a French getaway for his 44th birthday with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, sparking romance rumours with the Bradley Copper's ex.

