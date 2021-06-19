Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months

Pakistan records lowest death toll in a single day from coronavirus in nearly three months.

At least 27 people lost their lives to the infection in last 24 hours.

With 991 new coronavirus cases reported by NCOC, this is the second time this week daily COVID-19 cases have been less than a 1,000

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported its lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months, with 27 people losing their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre's daily report showed Saturday morning.



The last lowest daily COVID-19 death toll was recorded by the country on March 21 after 20 people died from the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 46,269 tests of coronavirus were conducted across the country, NCOC said. Of them, 991 new coronavirus cases were detected.

This is the second time this week that the country has reported less than a 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases.



The positivity rate for the virus stands 2.14%.

The total caseload of the country now stands at 947,218. After 27 more people succumbed to the virus over the last 24 hours, the total death toll reached 21,940.



The number of total active cases stands at 35,491 in Pakistan as of today with total recoveries at 889,787.

A day earlier, Pakistan reported the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate so far this year at 1.9%. For the last two weeks, the positivity rate has hovered at around 3%.

