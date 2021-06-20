WhatsApp will soon be available on multiple devices without internet connection

Photo: File

WhatsApp says the feature is expected to launch within the next 2 months for both Android, iOS beta testers.

The feature, called multi-device, is currently under development.

Once launched, users would be able to link up to four devices to their WhatsApp accounts.

Text and video messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it will soon launch a new feature that will enable users to use the application on multiple devices without having an internet connection.

According to WABetaInfo, the multi-device feature is currently under development but it is expected to launch within the next two months for both Android and iOS beta testers.

Per the article, Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart confirmed that multi-device is coming within two months. However, to make the feature perfect, it could take a bit longer.



Once launched, users would be able to link up to four devices to their WhatsApp accounts, confirmed Will Cathcart, the outlet said, adding that WhatsApp will also allow users to migrate their chat history between iOS and Android devices.

The website further revealed that voice and video calls will work across all the linked devices, adding that those who do no update their WhatsApp will not be able to receive calls or messages.