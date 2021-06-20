 
'India misrepresenting decision of ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case': FO

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said that India is "misrepresenting the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case."

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan is fully aware of its international obligations in the context of the International Court of Justice's decision in Jadav's case.

The Indian government is misrepresenting the decision of the International Court of Justice and India is refusing to take advantage of the legal assistance provided by Pakistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson said. 

It may be recalled that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India does not want consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, under the guise of which it wants to drag Pakistan back to the international court.

Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?

According to the Foreign Office, Jadhav is a serving commander of the Indian Navy associated with the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The spy was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

According to the FO statement, he had confessed during the investigation "to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in the loss of many precious human lives".

"He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan," the statement added.

Jadhav was given a death sentence by a Pakistan military court on April 10, 2017.

