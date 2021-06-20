 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Web Desk

'He was quoted out of context': FM Qureshi on PM Imran Khan's OBL statement

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a recent interview, said PM Imran Khan's comments on former Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden were taken out of context. 

"Prime Minister Imran Khan called Osama bin Laden a martyr," said TOLOnews journalist, Lotfullah Najafizada. 

"Well, uh, again, out of context. Out of context," responded the foreign minister, after a brief pause. "He [PM Imran Khan] was quoted out of context. And, uh, you know, a particular section of the media played it up," he added. 

"Is he a martyr? You disagree? Osama bin Laden?" asked Najafizada. 

"I will let that pass," responded Qureshi, after another brief pause. 

