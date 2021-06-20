Dwyane Johnson’s kids splash him in oatmeal for Father’s Day

 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Action hero Dwyane Johnson recently shared his unique Father’s Day celebrations with daughters Tia and Jasmine.

The actor turned to Instagram to show off the kitchen special and captioned it to say, “Daddy watch… HAPPY FRIDAY!! *makes it rain with oatmeal confetti What a fun surprise for daddy to walk in on This is one of the many reasons why I created @Teremana”

“Hey, they ain’t little forever so let’s make a fun mess…that mommy can clean up Happy Father’s Day weekend and I will be pouring early shots for us tonight”.

Check it out below:


