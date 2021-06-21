 
Monday Jun 21 2021
David Schwimmer says he was ‘supposed to be a doctor’ but he got ‘distracted’ by girls

Monday Jun 21, 2021

American actor David Schwimmer has given a glimpse at an unseen side of his personality.

During an interview with The Guardian, the Friends actor, 54, said his real life took a different turn from that of his geeky, smart PhD palaeontologist-self on the nineties show as she didn’t take his career seriously because he was busy wooing women.

“I was fascinated by the human body: I knew everything about the lymphatic, the vascular and the skeletal systems,” said Schwimmer.

However, the actor never took studying for the subject seriously and switched paths as he discovered that he could “talk to more girls in acting class than in the science lab.”

He added that the realization was what “kind of derailed [his] medical career.”

Schwimmer also revealed that before he permanently settled on doing acting, he dipped his toes in a number of careers and had even worked part-time jobs in an ice-cream shop, a copy-machine store and even as a roller-skating waiter in Chicago where he claims he made real money through stunts, working for seven years. 

