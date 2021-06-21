 
Monday Jun 21 2021
Kevin Hart addresses daughter Heaven’s 'utter disappointment'

Monday Jun 21, 2021

American comedian Kevin Hart recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his teenage daughter’s reaction to his past cheating scandal.

The actor wore his heart on his sleeve during a new episode of Red Table Talk with host Will Smith and admitted, “My talk with Heaven—[expletive]. That was one like no other.”

“Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake—that was real. To understand, like, I'm still Dad. You're reading stuff. This is a child, right? Every child has the Internet. There's nothing that you're gonna come across that you're gonna read that isn't gonna have an impression. A child? Everything has a meaning."

“My daughter was tough on me! Until this day, my daughter is tough on me. My daughter don't play no games with her father, man.”

