pakistan
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Imdad Soomro

PM Imran Khan demands action against AIG Hyderabad, accuses him of misusing powers

By
Imdad Soomro

Monday Jun 21, 2021

A picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File
  • PM Imran Khan pens letter to Establishment Division. 
  • AIG Hyderabad receives bribes, accuses PM Imran Khan in letter. 
  • PM accuses AIG Hyderabad's sons of taking undue advantage of their father's post. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded action against Additional Inspector-General Hyderabad Dr Jameel Ahmed, accusing him of receiving bribes. 

The prime minister wrote a letter to the Establishment Division on Monday in which he accused the AIG Hyderabad of misusing his authority. 

He said the police officer had misused his powers and taken bribes. PM Imran Khan demanded action against the AIG Hyderabad as per the Civil Servants Roles. 

In the letter, the prime minister reportedly said Dr Jameel has 15-20 districts within his jurisdiction, adding that he receives Rs1.5-2mn from each district monthly. 

As per the text of the letter seen by Geo News, the prime minister stated that Dr Jameel has illegally occupied three rooms of the Circuit House in Hyderabad. 

The prime minister also accused the police officer's two sons of using their father's position to extract unfair advantages. 

