 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry axed from Prince William's birthday photo

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Prince Harry axed from Prince Williams birthday photo

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall wished Prince William a happy 39th birthday on Monday. Clarence House shared two throwback snaps to mark the occasion.

The first snap showed William as a baby playing on the lap of his father Charles, while the other saw the pair photographed with Camilla.

Prince Harry has reportedly been edited out of a picture posted by Clarence House to wish the Duke of Cambridge on his special day.

In the original photo, which was reportedly taken at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at Olympic Park in London in 2014, Harry is seen laughing with his father at the family watch performance.

Prince Harry axed from Prince Williams birthday photo

The Duke of Sussex, who was seated next to the Prince of Wales at the event, is nowhere to be seen in the photo shared by Clarence House.

Prince Harry axed from Prince Williams birthday photo

Royal fans and experts were quick to notice Harry's absence from the official picture, with one responded: "I don’t expect many will immediately recognise event from 2nd photo…but I did…

"That is the opening of 1st Invictus Games in 2014. Prince Harry is sitting just out of photo to right of Charles."

"Interesting to choose an important moment for Harry to celebrate the other brother."

Prince Harry is expected to fly into the UK next week ahead of the July 1 unveiling of a statue in honour of Princess Diana. The two brothers would be seen together at the Kensington Palace ceremony.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber and Hailey call on French president Emmanuel Macron during their trip to Paris

Justin Bieber and Hailey call on French president Emmanuel Macron during their trip to Paris
Gul Panra releases new Pashto song Singaar

Gul Panra releases new Pashto song Singaar

Friends famed James Michael Tyler battling stage four prostate cancer

Friends famed James Michael Tyler battling stage four prostate cancer
DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion exchange heated words

DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion exchange heated words

Prince Harry given ‘strict’ rules for Diana statue visit: report

Prince Harry given ‘strict’ rules for Diana statue visit: report
Meghan Markle shares inspiration behind ‘The Bench’ in rare interview

Meghan Markle shares inspiration behind ‘The Bench’ in rare interview
Khloé Kardashian comes clean on KUWTK reunion: 'Everybody just gets upset'

Khloé Kardashian comes clean on KUWTK reunion: 'Everybody just gets upset'
Katy Perry praises ‘the giver of my greatest gift’ Orlando Bloom on Father’s Day

Katy Perry praises ‘the giver of my greatest gift’ Orlando Bloom on Father’s Day
Khloe Kardashian comes clean about cosmetic procedures

Khloe Kardashian comes clean about cosmetic procedures

Katherine Schwarzenegger fawns over girl dad Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger fawns over girl dad Chris Pratt
Khloe Kardashian details 'difficult' surrogacy journey

Khloe Kardashian details 'difficult' surrogacy journey

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘blunt' attitude towards staffers: report

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘blunt' attitude towards staffers: report

Latest

view all