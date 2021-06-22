Scott Disick breaks silence on dating younger girls

Scott Disick has broken his silence on dating younger girls after his most recent relationship with 20-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, saying: "I don’t go out looking for young girls."



Scott responded to critics who think he only dates 'young girls' during his appearance on the second part of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season reunion on Sunday.

The 38-year-old reality star, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, explained why his most recent girlfriends have been much younger than him. He said: "Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls. I don’t go out looking for young girls — they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself."

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship may be over, but they still want the best for each other.



Scott dated Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie for three years after his split from Kardashian, subsequently getting together with Amelia Hamlin in 2020 and going Instagram-official with the model in February.

