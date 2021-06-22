 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick breaks silence on dating younger girls

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Scott Disick breaks silence on dating younger girls

Scott Disick has broken his silence on dating younger girls after his most recent relationship with 20-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, saying: "I don’t go out looking for young girls." 

Scott responded to critics who think he only dates 'young girls' during his appearance on the second part of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season reunion on Sunday.

The 38-year-old reality star, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, explained why his most recent girlfriends have been much younger than him. He said: "Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls. I don’t go out looking for young girls — they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself."

Scott Disick breaks silence on dating younger girls

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship may be over, but they still want the best for each other.

Scott dated Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie for three years after his split from Kardashian, subsequently getting together with Amelia Hamlin in 2020 and going Instagram-official with the model in February.

More From Entertainment:

'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' hits top of North American box office

'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' hits top of North American box office
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez spotted partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez spotted partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus
Father-son movie excels on Father's Day in China

Father-son movie excels on Father's Day in China
Prince Harry axed from Prince William's birthday photo

Prince Harry axed from Prince William's birthday photo
Justin Bieber and Hailey call on French president Emmanuel Macron during their trip to Paris

Justin Bieber and Hailey call on French president Emmanuel Macron during their trip to Paris
Gul Panra releases new Pashto song Singaar

Gul Panra releases new Pashto song Singaar

Friends famed James Michael Tyler battling stage four prostate cancer

Friends famed James Michael Tyler battling stage four prostate cancer
DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion exchange heated words

DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion exchange heated words

Prince Harry given ‘strict’ rules for Diana statue visit: report

Prince Harry given ‘strict’ rules for Diana statue visit: report
Meghan Markle shares inspiration behind ‘The Bench’ in rare interview

Meghan Markle shares inspiration behind ‘The Bench’ in rare interview
Khloé Kardashian comes clean on KUWTK reunion: 'Everybody just gets upset'

Khloé Kardashian comes clean on KUWTK reunion: 'Everybody just gets upset'
Katy Perry praises ‘the giver of my greatest gift’ Orlando Bloom on Father’s Day

Katy Perry praises ‘the giver of my greatest gift’ Orlando Bloom on Father’s Day

Latest

view all