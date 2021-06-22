Palace’s 10 former staffers ‘queue up’ to prove Meghan Markle bullied them

The bullying fiasco that was unleashed on Meghan Markle by her former Kensington Palace staff, is about to get a lot uglier.



According to a report by The Mirror, at least ten former staffers of the Firm are gearing up to provide evidence that the Duchess of Sussex created a ‘toxic work environment’ and ‘bullied’ members of her staff.

An independent law firm, in March, was asked to launch a review of working practices that were taking place within the Palace.

According to sources cited by the report, the former actor will be demanding a “point-by-point” breakdown of the claims that were made by the staff as she shoots down all the allegations that were thrown against her.

It was earlier also reported by the same portal that the bullying case may aggravate as a “brutal showdown” is likely to take place between Meghan and the employees of the Firm.