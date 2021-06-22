 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Palace’s 10 former staffers ‘queue up’ to prove Meghan Markle bullied them

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

The bullying fiasco that was unleashed on Meghan Markle by her former Kensington Palace staff, is about to get a lot uglier.

According to a report by The Mirror, at least ten former staffers of the Firm are gearing up to provide evidence that the Duchess of Sussex created a ‘toxic work environment’ and ‘bullied’ members of her staff.

An independent law firm, in March, was asked to launch a review of working practices that were taking place within the Palace.

According to sources cited by the report, the former actor will be demanding a “point-by-point” breakdown of the claims that were made by the staff as she shoots down all the allegations that were thrown against her.

It was earlier also reported by the same portal that the bullying case may aggravate as a “brutal showdown” is likely to take place between Meghan and the employees of the Firm. 

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish breaks silence after resurfaced video shows her using racial slur

Billie Eilish breaks silence after resurfaced video shows her using racial slur

Meghan Markle harshly reacted to aide when confronted about bullying in 2017

Meghan Markle harshly reacted to aide when confronted about bullying in 2017
Prince Harry making it difficult to call for truce after waging war with royals

Prince Harry making it difficult to call for truce after waging war with royals
Prince Charles won’t strip titles from Harry’s kids if it helps Camilla become queen

Prince Charles won’t strip titles from Harry’s kids if it helps Camilla become queen
Meghan and Harry to be stripped off titles amid 'fear of looking petty?'

Meghan and Harry to be stripped off titles amid 'fear of looking petty?'
Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to her on-screen dad David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to her on-screen dad David Harbour
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson split yet again after reconciling

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson split yet again after reconciling

‘The Simpsons’ producer weighs in on possibility of show’s end

‘The Simpsons’ producer weighs in on possibility of show’s end
Prince Harry could fly to UK within 24 hours, will stay with Eugenie at Frogmore

Prince Harry could fly to UK within 24 hours, will stay with Eugenie at Frogmore
David Harbour raves about ‘remarkable, extraordinary’ wife Lily Allen

David Harbour raves about ‘remarkable, extraordinary’ wife Lily Allen

A timeline of Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship

A timeline of Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship
Anya Taylor-Joy saves the day for Cara Delevingne after wardrobe malfunction

Anya Taylor-Joy saves the day for Cara Delevingne after wardrobe malfunction

Latest

view all