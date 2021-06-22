 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
Joanne Linville, of ‘Star Trek’ fame, passes away at age 93

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

The news of Joanne Linville's death was confirmed by her agent, who said that she breathed her last on Sunday

American actor Joanne Linville has passed away at the age of 93.

The news of her death was confirmed by her agent, who said that the Star Trek star breathed her last on Sunday, June 20, in Los Angeles.

“Linville lived a full life. One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her,” read the statement.

Linville was best known for her role on Star Trek and The Twilight Zone, amongst the over 100 film and TV show appearances she made through the course of her lifetime.

Her other credits include, The Guiding Light, Charlie’s Angels, Barnaby Jones, Dynasty, Kojak, Bonanza, One Step Beyond and Hawaii Five-O

