T-Pain reveals Usher's comment on his music led him to 4-year depression

T-Pain got candid about how a conversation with fellow musician Usher led him to a four-year battle with depression.

In the Netflix series This Is Pop, the 35-year-old said that Usher pointed out that his use of his iconic auto-tune did harm to “real singers”.

"Usher was my friend," T-Pain explained in the series.

"I really respect Usher. And he was like, 'Man. I'm gonna tell you something, man. You kinda [expletive] up music.'"

"I didn't understand," T-Pain continued.

"I thought he was joking at first, but then he was like, 'Yeah man you really [expletive] music for real singers.'"

"I was like, 'What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune,'" the musician added.

"He was like, 'Yeah, you [expletive] it up.' I'm like, 'But I used it, I didn't tell everybody else to start using it.'"

He went on to reveal that their conversation began a very dark time in his life.

"That is the very moment, and I don't even think I realized this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me," he said.