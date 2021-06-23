 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Liam Payne spotted for first time since Maya Henry split

Liam Payne seems to have gotten over his heartbreak as he could be seen out and about for the first time since his split from ex-fiancee Maya Henry.

The former One Direction singer could be seen heading for a boys night out after England thumped Czech Republic in Wembley Stadium.

The star flashed a cheeky wink and his signature smile and could be seen dressed casually for the outing.

Earlier this month he left fans shocked when he revealed that he and Maya were no longer together.

Speaking on Diary of a CEO, the former One Direction singer shared that he ended his relationship to with the model as he needed to “work on himself” but added that he is “upset” at hurting his ex.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” he said.

“That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.

“I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.

“That's where I got to in my last relationship.

“I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it.

“I didn't feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

Take a look:


