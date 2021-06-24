 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

COVID-19: Pakistan reports less than 50 daily deaths for 10th consecutive day

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

  • Pakistan reports 38 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours, according to National Command and Operation Center stats.
  • Coronavirus positivity rate goes up to 2.39% from the previous day's 2.04%.
  • As many as 1,097 new infections detected.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded another 38 fatalities from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Thursday morning. 

This makes it the 10th consecutive day that deaths from the virus in a single day have been less than 50.

The positivity rate went up to 2.39% from the previous day's 2.04%.

According to the NCOC's latest statistics, 46,124 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,097 returned positive.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 22,108 and the total number of cases has reached 951,865, while 896,821 people have recovered from the virus so far.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the 38 people who died, 17 died on ventilators.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 12,782 in Sindh, 17,761 in Punjab, 9,910 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,906 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 768 in Balochistan, 367 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 630 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more: Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan

Earlier this week, the rate of coronavirus cases in Pakistan dropped dramatically, with the country reporting a positivity rate of 1.69%, which was the lowest rate in eight months. However, after just a day, the positivity rate started to go back up again.

Read more: Pakistan reports major decrease in coronavirus cases, records lowest positivity rate in eight months

More From Health:

PTI Balochistan minister Yar Mohammad Rind resigns

PTI Balochistan minister Yar Mohammad Rind resigns
These Pakistani men just spoke up against PM Imran Khan's victim blaming

These Pakistani men just spoke up against PM Imran Khan's victim blaming
Lahore Johar Town blast: CTD conducts raids in Punjab's cities

Lahore Johar Town blast: CTD conducts raids in Punjab's cities
US to add heart inflammation warning for Covid mRNA vaccines for teens

US to add heart inflammation warning for Covid mRNA vaccines for teens
Latest developments of Covid-19 pandemic from across world

Latest developments of Covid-19 pandemic from across world
Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio rises to nearly 14%

Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio rises to nearly 14%
Exams of classes 9, 10, 11, 12 will take place, come what may: Shafqat Mehmood

Exams of classes 9, 10, 11, 12 will take place, come what may: Shafqat Mehmood
Failure to attain Afghan peace 'most immediate challenge' facing SCO: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Failure to attain Afghan peace 'most immediate challenge' facing SCO: Dr Moeed Yusuf
Prolonged loadshedding adds to Karachi's woes amid summer heat

Prolonged loadshedding adds to Karachi's woes amid summer heat
AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta COVID-19 variants: study

AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta COVID-19 variants: study
Interior ministry allows AJK election commission to deploy Rangers for polls

Interior ministry allows AJK election commission to deploy Rangers for polls
With compliance on 26 points, no justification to keep Pakistan in FATF's grey list: Qureshi

With compliance on 26 points, no justification to keep Pakistan in FATF's grey list: Qureshi

Latest

view all