COVID-19: Pakistan reports less than 50 daily deaths for 10th consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded another 38 fatalities from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Thursday morning.

This makes it the 10th consecutive day that deaths from the virus in a single day have been less than 50.



The positivity rate went up to 2.39% from the previous day's 2.04%.

According to the NCOC's latest statistics, 46,124 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,097 returned positive.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 22,108 and the total number of cases has reached 951,865, while 896,821 people have recovered from the virus so far.



During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the 38 people who died, 17 died on ventilators.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 12,782 in Sindh, 17,761 in Punjab, 9,910 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,906 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 768 in Balochistan, 367 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 630 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this week, the rate of coronavirus cases in Pakistan dropped dramatically, with the country reporting a positivity rate of 1.69%, which was the lowest rate in eight months. However, after just a day, the positivity rate started to go back up again.

