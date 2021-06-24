 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Web Desk

Elizabeth Olsen looks back at ‘terrible’ audition for ‘Game of Thrones’ Daenerys role

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen recalled how she had a number of failed auditions through the course of her career

Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen has become a household name all thanks to her super hit role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the star’s road to fame and success was no bed of roses. The WandaVision actor recalled how she had a number of failed auditions through the course of her career—including for a major role on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen revealed how she auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen but knew after she wrapped it up, that she didn’t give her best.

"I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script,” she recalled.

"I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn't get a callback,” Olsen remembered.

Back in 2019, she spoke to Vulture about the same failed attempt, saying she had delivered the speech during the audition in both an American and a British accent.

"She's making this speech to thousands of people about how she's their queen. They didn't know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, 'Bad audition story.' That's one I remember,” she had said.

The role of the ‘Mother of Dragons’ eventually went to Emilia Clarke.  

