Last supermoon of 2021, the 'strawberry' moon, to be visible in Karachi tonight

The last supermoon of 2021, the "strawberry" full moon, will rise today and be visible in Karachi.

According to astrological expert Dr Javed Iqbal, the moon will be closer to earth than usual and so, will appear bigger, thus the term "supermoon".

The full strawberry moon will appear brightest at 11:39pm, said the expert.

According to CNN, which quoted Earth Sky, viewers will see a large golden (not strawberry-coloured) moon for two to three nights.

The publication states that the strawberry moon is the first of four full moons which will feature in the summer. The name originates from Indigenous peoples and refers to the ripening of strawberries and other fruits that takes place late spring and early summer.



The last three supermoons were witnessed on March 28, April 27 and May 26.



