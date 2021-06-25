Angelina Jolie's former husband to play ex-PM in 'The Crown'

Jonny Lee Miller would play the role of former British prime minister John Major in hit TV series "The crown".

According to Mirror, Miller - known for playing Sick Boy in Trainspotting - will be joining the cast of The Crown when production shortly starts on Season 5.

The former husband of Angelina Jolie was confirmed as a character in the upcoming fifth season of the series by Netflix producers.

While "The Crown" is watched millions of people across the world, the Netflix show has received backlash for what critics think incorrect depiction of some members of the British royal family.