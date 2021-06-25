Ashley Tisdale addresses ‘hard’ motherhood journey

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale recently turned to social media and weighed in on the struggles of motherhood.

The star wore her heart on her sleeve regarding the entire matter over on her website Frenshe.

There she wrote, “You see your friends who are new moms feeding their babies make it look so easy. But no one tells you how hard it really is.”

“I think there's this pressure around the subject” as well as a stereotype that makes mothers believe “those who do it are the best moms, but that's not true.”

In her post she went on to detail the troubles her daughter had in the hospital and how she “should've taken that as a hint.”

Tisdale explained, “I just wanted to have a good experience with feeding her for the first time.”

“I was determined to make it work, but all I truly cared about was Jupiter having a good experience with feeding and getting the best nutrition.”

In the end, both Tisdale and her husband shifted to formula milk and “that same special moment with your baby” never faded regardless of the method.

“I felt great knowing that there was another option out there for us. And Jupiter loves it, which makes me the happiest! So, it might not have been an easy ride from the start, but I'm glad we found something that's trusted and works for us.”