Sunday Jun 27 2021
Big Hit Entertainment touches on Ed Sheeran collaboration plans

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Big Hit Entertainment has finally released an official statement clearing the air over their company’s plans surrounding a future collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

Big Hit Entertainment have finally spoken out about the company’s plans to green light collaboration plans with Ed Sheeran.

The company released their statement to the Newsen outlet and were quoted saying, “IT is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song.”

For those unversed, the singer himself announced the news earlier today during his interview with Most Requested Live.

He was quoted saying, , “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well.”

Check it out below:


