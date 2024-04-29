Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave jaws dropped with packed on PDA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance began the talk of the season once again, and it was when the pair attended Patrick Mahomes’ 15andMahomies fundraiser gala in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the even the duo was seen engaging in PDA all throughout the night.

All of this even prompted sources and eye-witnesses to step forward with some titbits of their own.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the moment the couple was seen walking into the event, they "walked in holding hands and they were affectionate all night.”

All in all, the insiders claim, there was “lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them, the support is there for one another.”

“The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love,” as well, the sources shared.

A short clip of the entire thing was also shared to social media and showed the two coming into the venue, hand in hand.

This wound up creating a storm on social media as well, and had many saying, "Okay mother is SERVING and I am here for it".



While another commended thier "Royal entry" with crown emojis.



