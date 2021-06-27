 
Sunday Jun 27 2021
Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Salman Khan touches on ‘accepting’ one’s own mistakes

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently sat down for a chat and got candid on the importance of owning up to a person’s own mistakes.

The actor wore his heart on his sleeve during his interview with veteran actor Kabir Bedi.

He was quoted saying, “It is the most difficult to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you."

"I always said, 'yeh maine nahi kiya (I haven't done this)'. But if you have said that 'yes, I've made this mistake and I've tried to rectify it', that takes a lot of courage.”

