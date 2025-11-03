Zahid Ahmed apologises after backlash on content creator remarks

Actor Zahid Ahmed poses while photoshoot. —Instagram/@zahid.ahmed.official

After receiving extensive criticism for his remark that content creators "will go to hell," actor Zahid Ahmed addressed the controversy with a public apology on social media.

"I’ll make sure this never happens again,” said Zahe Naseeb actor in a video, where he attempted to defend himself by stating that his comments didn’t resonate with content creators, but he was talking about social media creators.

“I feel guilty that I declared them wrongdoers,” he added.

“I have crossed my limits in sentiments,” he said, acknowledging, “No one except almighty God has the right to declare anyone sinful.”

The controversy sparked after Ahmed’s appearance in a podcast with Ahmed Ali Akbar, where he shared his views on social media, stating: “Social media is the work of the devil and those who create content on it will go to hell.”

Following this, several content creators, including Adnan Zafar (more commonly known as Ken Doll), slammed the actor and termed his statement "double standards".

Making many arguments, Zafar said why one group is judged more harshly, while another is being treated with privilege.

Promptly, the actor came with apologies, acknowledging she should not have been declared anyone sinful, but adding, “I was talking about the people who made social media platforms.”



“It was very important for me to accept this because there are a lot of young people listening to my stuff, regarding religion, and my words sent a very wrong message to them.”