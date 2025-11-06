Arslan or Junaid? Pakistanis find familiarity between stars and Mamdani

Junaid Khan (right), New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani (centre), and Arslan Naseer. — Reuters, Instagram /@Junaid Khan, @Arsalan Naseer.

After grabbing a historic victory in the New York election race, Zohran Mamdani is gaining popularity among Pakistanis, as social media users believe the new administrator of America's biggest city resembles with Pakistani actors.

Amid social media humming over Mamdani’s lookalikes, Junaid Khan expressed a wish to be treated as privileged in the city, while Arsalan Naseer sarcastically attempted to find the family relations.

Resharing a post that says Mamdani looks remarkably similar to Kamzarf actor Junaid, said: “Hopefully will get some VIP treatment when in New York next.

Similarly, Arslan has also taken Mamdani's comparison in stride, sarcastically responding to a netizen: “Yeah, guys, it’s true, he is my cousin.”

“Congrats, Pakistan, we now have a cousin as NYC mayor,” he added.

Mamdani became popular in Pakistan after winning NYC’s mayoral elections.

The 34-year-old election winner was born in Uganda to a family of Indian origin and has lived in the United States since he was seven, becoming a naturalised US citizen in 2018.