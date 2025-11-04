'Baahubali' makers drop big movie teaser

'Baahubali - The Eternal War' teaser released

Baahubali's epic story has not ended with the hit film's two-part saga, as the makers of the movie dropped the teaser for Baahubali: The Eternal War today.



Ishan Shukla serves as the director, who is best known for his work on Star Wars: Visions and The Bandits of Golak.

"Amarendra Baahubali’s death wasn’t his end; it was the beginning of something Eternal (sic)," the description read.

Notably, the teaser arrives as SS Rajamouli, the filmmaker behind the epic franchise, promotes Baahubali: The Epic.

During these promotions, the director denied the third installment of the movie; instead, he added, "We are releasing the ‘Baahubali- The Eternal War’ teaser. The rumour is that we are announcing ‘Baahubali 3’, but that’s not true."

"It’s a continuation of the world of Baahubali. It’s an animated film. We released a 2D animated show on Amazon, and this is going to be a 3D animation."

Rajamouli credited Shobu, the producer of the forthcoming movie, for coming up with this new narrative. "Producer Shobu has been constantly exploring ways to take the universe forward beyond the ultimate ‘Baahubali 3’.

He continued, "He met a young and talented animation director, Ishan Shukla, who came up with an idea to extend the story—the same characters, but on a different tangent. I really liked the idea."

"They have been working on the project for almost two and a half years, and now the film’s budget is around Rs 120 crore," the filmmaker noted.

Baahbuali: The Eternal War is set to open in theaters in 2027.