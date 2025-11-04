 
Geo News

'Baahubali' makers drop big movie teaser

The teaser comes as 'Baahubali: The Epic' is set to release in cinemas

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 04, 2025

Baahubali - The Eternal War teaser released
'Baahubali - The Eternal War' teaser released

Baahubali's epic story has not ended with the hit film's two-part saga, as the makers of the movie dropped the teaser for Baahubali: The Eternal War today.

Ishan Shukla serves as the director, who is best known for his work on Star Wars: Visions and The Bandits of Golak.

Advertisement

"Amarendra Baahubali’s death wasn’t his end; it was the beginning of something Eternal (sic)," the description read.

Notably, the teaser arrives as SS Rajamouli, the filmmaker behind the epic franchise, promotes Baahubali: The Epic.

During these promotions, the director denied the third installment of the movie; instead, he added, "We are releasing the ‘Baahubali- The Eternal War’ teaser. The rumour is that we are announcing ‘Baahubali 3’, but that’s not true."

"It’s a continuation of the world of Baahubali. It’s an animated film. We released a 2D animated show on Amazon, and this is going to be a 3D animation."

Rajamouli credited Shobu, the producer of the forthcoming movie, for coming up with this new narrative. "Producer Shobu has been constantly exploring ways to take the universe forward beyond the ultimate ‘Baahubali 3’.

He continued, "He met a young and talented animation director, Ishan Shukla, who came up with an idea to extend the story—the same characters, but on a different tangent. I really liked the idea."

"They have been working on the project for almost two and a half years, and now the film’s budget is around Rs 120 crore," the filmmaker noted.

Baahbuali: The Eternal War is set to open in theaters in 2027.

Advertisement
Asim Azhar rebrands as 'Asim Ali' ahead of new album release video
Asim Azhar rebrands as 'Asim Ali' ahead of new album release
AI model campaign goes viral — here's what Pakistan's fashion voices say
AI model campaign goes viral — here's what Pakistan's fashion voices say
Ayushman Khurrana on 'Thamma' success: 'Dream come true'
Ayushman Khurrana on 'Thamma' success: 'Dream come true'
Asim Azhar removes all posts from Instagram, leaves fans puzzled
Asim Azhar removes all posts from Instagram, leaves fans puzzled
Prime Video unveils 'The Family Man' S3 release date
Prime Video unveils 'The Family Man' S3 release date
Saba Qamar speaks about wedding speculation after Usman Mukhtar project
Saba Qamar speaks about wedding speculation after Usman Mukhtar project
Pakistani filmmakers win acclaim at international film festivals
Pakistani filmmakers win acclaim at international film festivals
'It's okay not to be okay': Saba Qamar launches campaign to promote mental well-being video
'It's okay not to be okay': Saba Qamar launches campaign to promote mental well-being