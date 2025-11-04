 
'From my heart to yours': Farhan Saeed ready to drop solo album

"Music has always been something I've lived," says singer

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2025

Singer Farhan Saeed performs in a music concert. — Instagram/@farhan_saeed
Singer Farhan Saeed performs in a music concert. — Instagram/@farhan_saeed

After two decades in music, Farhan Saeed has finally come up with a solo album, ‘Khat’, marking his first-ever creation that narrates emotions to the audience.

“From my heart to yours,” said Saeed, sharing a message to his fans, while making an announcement that his 'Khat' is set to drop to the audience on November 14.

“Music has always been something I’ve lived,” Variety quoted Saeed, adding: “I’ve been fortunate that audiences have always understood and connected with how I express myself through my songs. This album is inspired by my fans and their constant love.

Saeed believes it’s not just a collection of 10 tracks in Urdu and Punjabi, but also a blend of melodic tunes and heartfelt lyrics, complemented by beautifully crafted visuals from artist Umair Fayyaz.

The singer has decided to release the songs one by one, each spaced a month apart, instead of dropping the entire album at once.

On the other hand, Saeed did not leave acting front, he has been featured in the film, “Luv Di Saun,” continuing his parallel track as a screen performer alongside his music career.

