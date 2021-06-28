 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Reuters

UK bans Binance, world's largest cryptocurrency exchange

By
Reuters

Monday Jun 28, 2021

The logo of Binance is seen on their exhibition stand at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's, Malta October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
  • The regulator did not explain why it had taken these measures.
  • British citizens will still be able to access Binance's services in other jurisdictions.
  • Since January, the FCA has required all firms offering cryptocurrency-related services to register and show they comply with anti-money laundering rules. 

Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has been banned by Britain's financial regulator.

The regulator said the company cannot conduct any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers about the platform, which is coming under growing scrutiny globally.

In a notice dated June 25, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Binance Markets Ltd, Binance's only regulated UK entity, "must not, without the prior written consent of the FCA, carry out any regulated activities... with immediate effect".

It also issued a warning to consumers about Binance Markets and the wider Binance group.

Binance said in a statement that Binance Markets, which it acquired in 2020, was not yet using its regulatory permissions, and that the FCA's move would not impact services offered on its Binance.com website.

"We take a collaborative approach in working with regulators and we take our compliance obligations very seriously. We are actively keeping abreast of changing policies, rules and laws in this new space," a spokesperson said.

Binance announced in June last year that it had bought an FCA-regulated entity and would use it to offer cryptocurrency trading services using pounds and euros.

Authorisation

While trading of cryptocurrencies is not directly regulated in Britain, offering services such as trading in cryptocurrency derivatives does require authorisation.

The FCA has told Binance that by June 30 it must display a notice stating "BINANCE MARKETS LIMITED IS NOT PERMITTED TO UNDERTAKE ANY REGULATED ACTIVITY IN THE UK" on its website and social media channels.

It must also secure and preserve all records relating to UK consumers and inform the FCA this has been done by July 2.

The regulator did not explain why it had taken these measures.

British citizens will still be able to access Binance's services in other jurisdictions.

The FCA is stepping up its oversight of cryptocurrency trading, which has soared in popularity in Britain along with other countries around the globe.

Since January, the FCA has required all firms offering cryptocurrency-related services to register and show they comply with anti-money laundering rules. However earlier this month it said that just five firms had registered and that the majority were not yet compliant. read more

Japan's regulator said on June 25 that Binance was operating in the country illegally, a notice posted on Japan's Financial Services Agency website showed.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that officials from the U.S. Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service who probe money laundering and tax offences had sought information from individuals with insight into Binance's business. read more

In April, Germany's financial regulator BaFin said the exchange risked being fined for offering digital tokens without an investor prospectus.

More From World:

'Heat dome' over US, Canada sends temperatures soaring to new heights

'Heat dome' over US, Canada sends temperatures soaring to new heights
North Koreans 'heartbroken' over Kim Jong Un 'looking emaciated': state media

North Koreans 'heartbroken' over Kim Jong Un 'looking emaciated': state media
A transgender make-up artist breaks barriers in occupied Kashmir

A transgender make-up artist breaks barriers in occupied Kashmir
Indian military base at Jammu attacked by drone strike: Indian media

Indian military base at Jammu attacked by drone strike: Indian media
Antony Blinken to hold first meeting with Israel's new FM today

Antony Blinken to hold first meeting with Israel's new FM today
UK health secretary Matt Hancock resigns after flouting COVID rules by kissing aide

UK health secretary Matt Hancock resigns after flouting COVID rules by kissing aide
In first post-White House rally, Trump attacks Joe Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans

In first post-White House rally, Trump attacks Joe Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Australia clamps two-week full-day lockdown in Sydney as Delta variant goes on rampage

Australia clamps two-week full-day lockdown in Sydney as Delta variant goes on rampage
Suspension of Pakistan-Dubai flights extended 'until further notice'

Suspension of Pakistan-Dubai flights extended 'until further notice'
In another apparent hate crime, Muslim man in Canada's Saskatoon city assaulted

In another apparent hate crime, Muslim man in Canada's Saskatoon city assaulted
Bangladesh imposes fresh lockdown following 'alarming' surge in coronavirus cases

Bangladesh imposes fresh lockdown following 'alarming' surge in coronavirus cases
Afghanistan’s future: Lessons for India

Afghanistan’s future: Lessons for India

Latest

view all