Monday Jun 28 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘scrutiny’ over Spotify deal

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing scrutiny for their failure to deliver under the new Spotify deal.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Phil Dampier who told Express, “We’re being told they’re having up to five months off and people who are paying them a lot of money will expect something in return.”

“They seem to be using up a lot of ammunition very early and putting a lot of stuff out there in terms of deals and agreements with lots of firms. The question might be asked whether they have too much on their plate.”

However, PR expert Mark Borowski is of the opinion that, “Even if the shows haven’t materialised yet, it’s a win-win for Spotify to have two of the most famous people in the world connected to them.”

For those unversed, the Spotify contract Harry and Meghan recently signed is estimated to be worth $25million (£18million).

Queen preparing for ‘highwire meeting’ with Prince William, Harry

Ed Sheeran reveals daughter Lyra’s favorite song from the new album

Ed Sheeran sheds light on his ‘9 to 5 job’ making music

Iggy Azalea speaks up after being accused of not supporting Britney Spears

Queen Latifah gets emotional after accepting BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Mads Mikkelsen speaks up on Johnny Depp replacement in Fantastic Beasts 3

Demi Lovato talks mental health advocacy with Jameela Jamil

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘drew up 30-page dossier to justify staff treatment’

Ed Sheeran drops major surprise on Taylor Swift's album Red

Aides reveal Prince William, Harry’s ‘explosive’ argument at Prince Philip’s funeral

Rebel Wilson comes under fire for 'tone deaf' reaction to Sydney lockdown

BTS drops concept photos for ‘Butter’ CD version

