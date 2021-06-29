Andra Day reacts to romance rumours with Brad Pitt

Andra Day and Brad Pitt were both spotted at the 2021 Academy Awards

Andra Day weighed in on her romance rumours with Brad Pitt, clarifying whether she is dating him.

It all started when the internet went haywire after the 36-year-old Oscar nominee and 57-year-old Oscar winner were both spotted at the 2021 Academy Awards.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Day revealed, “Oh my gosh, child, especially because we’ve never met. So I was like, ‘Oh, alright.’ My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.’”

The starlet went on to say, “We’re not dating. We don’t even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day.” She did add, “He’s great, though, super talented, wonderful.”

Brad Pitt was earlier linked to Instagram model Nicole Poturalski. However, the two parted ways after dating for more than two months.