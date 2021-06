Prince Harry's surprise appearance for Diana Awards honourees upon UK return

Prince Harry told Diana Awards honourees that the late princess would be very proud of them

Prince Harry delivered his first statement after returning to the UK for inaugurating Princess Diana's memorial in a ceremony due July 1.



Making a suprise appearance from Frogmore Cottage, where he is currently isolating, Harry told Diana Awards honourees that the late princess would be very proud of them.

Addressing the group of people who won the award for their undying philanthropic endeavours, Harry said, "I'm truly honored to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role that you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism."

Talking about Prince William, the Duke added, "Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others."

Harry continued, "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion."

He then mentioned wife Meghan Markle saying, "Meg and I fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change, real change for the good of all."