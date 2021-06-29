Zardari calls for dialogue on Afghanistan

Former president Asif Ali Zardari speaks to the media in the Parliament in Islamabad, on June 29, 2021. — Twitter/PPP

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari warned the government that the situation in Afghanistan was turning alarming and called for discussions on the matter.

"We must keep an eye on the situation in Afghanistan and hold discussions on it," said Zardari while talking to the media outside the Parliament.

The former president warned the situation was alarming in Afghanistan and the blowback could be faced by Pakistan, as he called on the government to take the Parliament in confidence on all matters.

Bilawal welcomes NSC meeting on Afghanistan

A day earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had welcomed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser's decision to call a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Afghanistan and announced that he will attend the briefing.

"I had demanded on the floor of the house that the Parliament be briefed on the Afghanistan situation by the relevant departments and institutions," tweeted Bilawal.

The PPP chairperson welcomed Speaker Qaiser's decision and said that he will participate in the meeting on Afghanistan.

Later, while speaking to the media outside the parliament, Bilawal claimed that the speaker had summoned a meeting of the NSC on his party’s recommendation.

Bilawal holds breakfast for PPP MNAs

Meanwhile, today, Bilawal hosted a breakfast for the PPP MNAs ahead of the budget session.

Sources told Geo News that the PPP chairperson asked his party MNAs to give the government a tough time during the budget session.

Bilawal asked the MPs to talk about the anti-people policies in the budget.

Meanwhile, the MNAs highlighted to Bilawal that Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was missing during the budget sessions. They also said that the opposition will be harmed if Shahbaz does not attend the voting session on the budget.

The breakfast was attended by almost all PPP MNAs apart from Ayaz Shah Shirazi and Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur. The two had missed the breakfast as they were isolating after getting coronavirus.